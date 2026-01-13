SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,426 Shares of Aon plc $AON

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.35.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $350.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.65 and a 200-day moving average of $355.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

