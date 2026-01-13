ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

