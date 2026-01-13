Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

