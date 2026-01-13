iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG is Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

