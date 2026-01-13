Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,171 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,181,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,836,474 shares of company stock worth $335,473,492. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.