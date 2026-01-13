Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8828.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,410.41, a PEG ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.35. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

