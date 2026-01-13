Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8828.
INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intel News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Political support and investor enthusiasm lifted the stock recently — President Trump publicly praised Intel’s CEO and coverage reported a jump in the value of a U.S. stake, helping spark a ~10% rally last session. Intel surges 10% after Trump meeting as US stake value doubles
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: bullish writeups point to shipments of Intel’s new 18A chips as a catalyst for further upside if execution continues. This underpins the longer?term bull case tied to AI capacity. Intel: The Bull Move Is Just Beginning With 18A Chips Shipment
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum — multiple AI?themed stories are keeping the group in focus; this supports Intel’s narrative but benefits more dominant AI chip names, so the impact on INTC is mixed. Is This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Finally Entering Its Breakout Phase?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in the feed is garbled (reports show zero), so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal from the available data today.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Barron’s notes price?target raises but says Wall Street remains skeptical about the sustainability of recent gains — that framing can encourage profit?taking. Intel Stock Gets a Price-Target Raise. Why Wall Street Doesn’t Trust the Gains.
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate concerns: coverage highlighting a “new pivot” / governance or strategy shifts has pressured sentiment, suggesting some investors are re?rating execution risk despite product milestones. “Going Big Time Into 14A,” Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Slides on New Pivot
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market drag: premarket weakness in microchip names tied to broader headlines (DoJ investigation noise, the jobs report) weighed on intraday momentum. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecast – Microchips Slightly Negative Early on Monday
Intel Stock Performance
INTC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,410.41, a PEG ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.35. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $45.73.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intel
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
