Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) versus CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Critical Comparison

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 CV 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $210.45 million 3.89 $95.88 million $0.80 12.54 CV $25.67 million N/A -$18.15 million N/A N/A

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 38.83% 8.86% 1.91% CV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.