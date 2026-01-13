Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.65 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

