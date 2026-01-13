YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,668 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 6,423 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YXT.COM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YXT.COM Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 6.24% of YXT.COM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YXT.COM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of YXT.COM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

YXT.COM Group Stock Performance

Shares of YXT opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. YXT.COM Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

YXT.COM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital corporate learning solution in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers corporate learning platform, personalized e-learning system, teaching tools, and online courses, as well as offline courses and courseware recording service. It also engages in the technology development; and sale of Software-as-a-Service and content. YXT.COM Group Holding Limited was formerly known as Unicentury Group Holding Limited and changed its name to YXT.COM Group Holding Limited in May 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YXT.COM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YXT.COM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.