Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $644.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $279,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 58,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,163.82. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 11,885 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $296,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,561.40. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,133 shares of company stock worth $1,442,313 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.