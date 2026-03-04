Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research substantially raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across most quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (e.g., FY2026 to $2.55 and FY2027 to $2.49), signaling improved earnings outlook that supports higher valuation and future cash generation. (Zacks reports released March 2)

Zacks Research substantially raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across most quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (e.g., FY2026 to $2.55 and FY2027 to $2.49), signaling improved earnings outlook that supports higher valuation and future cash generation. (Zacks reports released March 2) Positive Sentiment: Company financial strength: reporting referenced as “dividend increase and record cash flow” highlights stronger free cash flow and a higher payout, which are typically positive for investor returns and dividend reliability. Dividend & cash flow article

Company financial strength: reporting referenced as “dividend increase and record cash flow” highlights stronger free cash flow and a higher payout, which are typically positive for investor returns and dividend reliability. Positive Sentiment: Operational / risk management step: Kinross Brazil selected ISNetworld to standardize contractor management, which may reduce safety/regulatory risk and administrative costs at Brazilian operations. ISNetworld announcement

Operational / risk management step: Kinross Brazil selected ISNetworld to standardize contractor management, which may reduce safety/regulatory risk and administrative costs at Brazilian operations. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus / analyst mix: aggregate analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), indicating market views are generally favorable despite mixed notes. Analyst consensus article

Consensus / analyst mix: aggregate analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), indicating market views are generally favorable despite mixed notes. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its price target from $43 to $42 (still a buy), and that note coincided with near?term selling pressure — coverage of the target cut led to an intraday drop and is the most direct driver of today’s share decline. TD Securities downgrade coverage BayStreet note on PT change

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

