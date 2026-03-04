TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,276 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

