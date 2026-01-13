CPC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after purchasing an additional 407,078 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INTU stock opened at $635.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $655.53 and a 200 day moving average of $689.46. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.81.
- Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, signaling institutional confidence and potential buying support from a respected long-only investor. Here’s Why Fundsmith Equity Fund Reestablished Its Stake in Intuit (INTU)
- Positive Sentiment: BDO Canada announced a partnership with Intuit QuickBooks to offer integrated services to small and mid-sized businesses — a commercial expansion that could help drive subscription growth and cross-sell opportunities in a key SMB segment. BDO Canada and Intuit QuickBooks Partner…
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit to a “Buy,” which may lend support to the share price if other retail/institutional investors follow. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen
- Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report in the feed shows nonsensical values (0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no clear signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable/administrative data. Short Interest Report (source)
- Neutral Sentiment: Intuit published marketing/educational content (QuickBooks tips to scale to £1m and culture/AI pieces) and an interview on marketing funnel strategy — useful for brand/engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Intuit QuickBooks: Five Tips to Scale Your Business to £1m Intuit’s Blueprint for Builder Culture in the Age of AI Intuit’s Thomas Ranese says the funnel isn’t dead…
- Neutral Sentiment: A QuiverQuant article included in the feed is about Intuitive Machines (LUNR), not Intuit (INTU); it appears to be a ticker-mapping or aggregation error and is not relevant to INTU fundamentals. Intuitive Machines Stock (LUNR) Opinions…
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Intuit to Equal Weight, a near-term negative catalyst that likely pressured the stock today by reducing buy-side conviction and increasing selling by tactically oriented funds. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
