Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

