CPC Advisors LLC Buys 59,547 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

CPC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of CPC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CPC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $36,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 428.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.2734 per share. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

