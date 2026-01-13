CPC Advisors LLC Invests $5.59 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kroger by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 2,313.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,159 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of KR opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

