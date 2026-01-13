CPC Advisors LLC Sells 19,890 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

CPC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 157,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.8%

WLY stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.53%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

