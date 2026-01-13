Contrasting Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG)

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Santa Fe Gold and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Lithium 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Atlas Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 195.27 -$42.24 million ($1.93) -2.82

Santa Fe Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -120.64% -51.32%

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats Santa Fe Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

