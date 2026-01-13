JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $696,885,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research abandons a 2026 Fed rate?cut forecast and now models a rate hike in Q3 2027 — a higher?for?longer policy path would support bank net interest margins and revenue. JP Morgan Abandons 2026 Fed Rate Cut Forecast, Projects 2027 Hike Instead
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry coverage note banks enter earnings season on firmer footing after a strong 2025 — helps support expectations for JPM’s upcoming quarterly report and reduces the chance of a sustained rout. Banks Enter Earnings Season on Firmer Footing, Though Risks Linger
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s corporate activity: its securities arm built a notifiable ~6.9% stake in Hexagon Composites — strategic/portfolio activity that is unlikely to meaningfully move the parent’s earnings near term. JPMorgan Chase Takes Notifiable 6.9% Stake in Hexagon Composites
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and ETF coverage (JMUB, JGLO, JAVA, JBND) highlights JPM’s asset?management distribution strength — positive for fee revenue over time but not a near?term driver of the stock move. Wealthy Retirees Have A Special Loophole With A High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Policy shock — the White House proposal to cap credit?card interest at 10% triggered broad bank selling because it would directly compress card income and force lending pullback for subprime customers; JPM’s card business is large enough that the market is re?pricing some regulatory risk. Banks warn consumers will be hurt by Trump’s 10% cap on credit card interest rates
- Negative Sentiment: Market and trading desk caution after reports of a DOJ probe into Fed Chair Powell — concerns about Fed independence raise the chance of policy uncertainty and near?term volatility; JPM’s own trading desk signaled caution. JPMorgan trading desk says it’s now cautious due to threat to Fed independence
- Negative Sentiment: Pre?earnings pullback: traders trimmed bank positions ahead of JPMorgan’s Q4 results and CEO commentary, amplifying weakness from the policy headlines. Short?term sentiment is the proximate reason for the stock’s decline. JPMorgan Chase Stock Extends Pre-Earnings Pullback
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
