JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.90.

JPM opened at $324.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.55 and its 200-day moving average is $304.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $696,885,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

