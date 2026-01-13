Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $497.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $456.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hubbell by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $473.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.