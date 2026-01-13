Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

TEM opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $29,629,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,074,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,631,546.52. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $965,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,250. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,832 shares of company stock worth $71,184,024. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 903.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 334,975 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

