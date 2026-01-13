Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) PT at C$6.13

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.90 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.58.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$492.89 million during the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

