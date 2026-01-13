CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

COSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

COSO opened at $23.14 on Friday. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $277.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COSO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

