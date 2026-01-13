Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8750.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $5.50 price objective on Generation Bio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generation Bio Stock Up 2.7%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $64,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $2.36. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 410.13%.The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: GBIO) is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company dedicated to developing ultra-long-term non-viral gene therapies for serious, chronic diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Generation Bio focuses on harnessing its proprietary Gene Delivery System to deliver plasmid DNA payloads via lipid nanoparticles, enabling durable expression of therapeutic proteins in target tissues without the use of viral vectors.

The company’s lead approach is centered on a modular platform designed to address monogenic disorders and other chronic conditions that require continuous protein replacement or modulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.