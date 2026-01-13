Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingram Micro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.32. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ingram Micro by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ingram Micro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 125.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro’s end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.

