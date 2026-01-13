FY2025 EPS Estimates for Imunon Lifted by Analyst

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imunon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.87) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.78). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.57.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Imunon has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 193.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

