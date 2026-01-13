Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Terex Q1 Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

TEX stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terex by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 285,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Terex by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

