Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of FDS Q2 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.78 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $312.58.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9%

FDS stock opened at $297.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.15. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

