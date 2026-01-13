Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.20. 164,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 174,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
The stock has a market cap of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
