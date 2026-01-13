Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.20. 164,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 174,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1,373.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

