Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.74. 54,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
