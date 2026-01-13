Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.74. 54,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

