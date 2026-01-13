Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.74. 54,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

