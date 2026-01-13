Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £179.40 and last traded at £179.30. 13,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at £175.60.

Ferguson Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £178.24 and a 200 day moving average price of £173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79. The firm has a market cap of £35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.