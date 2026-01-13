EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.70. Approximately 64,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 68,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Türkiye, Europe, Australia, Latin America, Morocco, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.