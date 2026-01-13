Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.00 and last traded at €6.00. Approximately 7,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.55.

Grammer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.39.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicles business develops and produces driver and passenger seats for trucks, tractors, construction machinery, and forklifts for commercial vehicles OEMs, bus and rolling stock OEMs, and railway operators; and seats and seating systems for trains and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.