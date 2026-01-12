Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $2,958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 735,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,418,693.42. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Neil Kumar sold 30,011 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,240,021.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $2,976,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,722,111.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $2,526,000.00.

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 5,081,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,433. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

