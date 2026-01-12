Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,249 shares, a growth of 856.5% from the December 15th total of 3,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 120,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Syntec Optics Price Performance

Shares of Syntec Optics stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 204,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

