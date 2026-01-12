Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 7173126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.