Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading 30% Higher – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.33. 846,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 96,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

