Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Rises By 1,340.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,080 shares, a growth of 1,340.2% from the December 15th total of 2,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 217,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 421,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HAWX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.24. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,397. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

