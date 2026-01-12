WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,088 shares, an increase of 1,566.2% from the December 15th total of 2,346 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

DLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.41. 21,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,127. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $9,925,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

