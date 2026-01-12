Maintel (LON:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 and last traded at GBX 130, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.

Maintel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £18.67 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.20.

Get Maintel alerts:

About Maintel

(Get Free Report)

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

• Customer Experience: Helping customers to acquire, delight, and retain their customers using customer experience technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.