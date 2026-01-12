Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 and last traded at GBX 124.43, with a volume of 1012718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecora Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.50.

The firm has a market cap of £309.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £29,760. Also, insider Christine Coignard bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 per share, for a total transaction of £10,488. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,575 shares of company stock worth $6,036,425. 8.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this

through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and

shareholder returns.

