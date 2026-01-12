Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 and last traded at GBX 542.66, with a volume of 67183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515.

Avingtrans Stock Up 5.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

