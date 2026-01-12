Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 8, with a volume of 4208571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.17. The company has a market cap of £11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

