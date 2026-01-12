Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 and last traded at GBX 277.50, with a volume of 185220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of £317.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan. These assets include multi-billion-dollar in-situ resources, with over 400,000 ounces of gold and one million tonnes of copper, according to JORC standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.