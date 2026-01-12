Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.3250. 360,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 690,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,183,152.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $499,992. This trade represents a 70.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,354 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $15,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,800,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 567,677 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 104.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497,968 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

