Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.5990, with a volume of 1336804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $51,838,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $55,719,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $44,567,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,304,000 after buying an additional 1,871,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.