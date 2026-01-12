WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.8650, with a volume of 3425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 86,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

