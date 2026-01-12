BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

BEOB stock remained flat at $108.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. BEO Bancorp has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Ephrata, a community bank headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core business activities include accepting retail and commercial deposits, originating residential mortgage loans, and extending commercial real estate and business working capital financing.

