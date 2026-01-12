Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Increases By 604.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,839 shares, an increase of 604.6% from the December 15th total of 261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:VWAPY, is a leading global automotive manufacturer based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937, the company has grown to become one of the largest automakers in the world by vehicle sales. Volkswagen’s product portfolio spans a diverse range of passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial vehicles under its core Volkswagen brand, as well as premium and luxury offerings through Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini. Beyond passenger vehicles, the group produces heavy trucks and buses via MAN and Scania, and provides comprehensive finance, leasing and mobility services.

In recent years, Volkswagen has emphasized its transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

