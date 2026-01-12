Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 462,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 401,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inventiva in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Inventiva Trading Up 12.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

